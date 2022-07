Rizzo was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates due to lower-back stiffness, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo was penciled in to start at first base, per usual, but the back issue will result in him sitting out at least one game. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base and Gleyber Torres will move to the keystone while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup as the designated hitter.