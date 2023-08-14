Rizzo (concussion) will undergo tests Tuesday in New York, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

It was reported Friday that Rizzo was close to resuming baseball activities, and the exams he is set to take could reveal whether or not he is ready to do so. Rizzo, per the report, "feels like he is progressing," but it was also noted that he has only done "some light agility in the outfield and walked at an incline on the treadmill."