Rizzo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Rizzo will sit out for the fifth straight contest as he continues to deal with lower-back tightness. According to Jack Curry of YES Network, manager Aaron Boone said the 33-year-old will go through a full workout Tuesday, and if all goes well he should be back in the lineup Wednesday. DJ LeMahieu will remain at first base with Gleyber Torres receiving another start at the keystone.