Rizzo (neck) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

The team had initially expressed confidence Rizzo wouldn't miss any starts after he exited Sunday's game versus the Padres with a neck injury, but he'll now be out of the lineup for a second straight day. Boone didn't reveal what his full lineup would be, so it's not yet clear who will be playing first base in Rizzo's place.