Rizzo is not in the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Phillies.
Rizzo swatted his first home run of the season Monday but will grab a seat a day later with the Phillies throwing left-hander Matt Strahm. DJ LaMahieu is at first base.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Belts first homer of 2023•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Scratched with back issue•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Expects to manage back issues•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Back with Yankees•