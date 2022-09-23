Rizzo isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Rizzo holds a .895 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, but will sit out the start of Friday's game with Rich Hill on the mound for the Red Sox. Marwin Gonzalez will take his spot at first base and bat eighth.
