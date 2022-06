Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-0 victory versus the Cubs on Saturday.

Rizzo hit the last of the Yankees' six solo homers in the game, going deep to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his fourth over his past eight contests and 15th overall this season. Rizzo is on pace to notch his first 30-homer season since he hit 32 for the Cubs in 2017.