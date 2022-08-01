Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Rizzo's three-run blast in the seventh inning looked to be a game-changer, as it gave New York its first lead of the contest. However, the Royals bounced back for four runs over the final two frames to claim the victory. Rizzo's long ball was his third over his past five games after he had failed to go deep across his previous 15 contests. The veteran is up to 25 homers on the season, the first time he has reached that mark since he hit 27 homers with the Cubs in 2019.