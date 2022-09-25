Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Rizzo broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning by taking John Schreiber deep to right center for his 32nd home run of the season. Rizzo has now tied his career-high total. He has previously reached the 32 home run mark on three separate occasions in 2014, 2016 and 2017. Rizzo appears on the brink of setting a new career-high home run total in what remains of the season.
