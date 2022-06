Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rays.

Rizzo delivered his 16th home run of the season in dramatic fashion to walk off the Rays. He now has five homers in his last 12 games, delivering 12 RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Rizzo also tallied his sixth stolen base of the season, matching his total for the entire 2021 campaign. Overall, he has a .223/.321/.485 line across 265 plate appearances.