Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Rizzo extended his modest on-base streak to five games with an infield single in the eighth inning, and he subsequently stole third base. However, the first baseman has gone 12 games without a long ball after slugging nine homers across his first 20 contests of the campaign. He's slashing .233/.350/.526 across 137 plate appearances overall.