Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Astros during Game 4 of the ALCS.

Rizzo reached base on his first three at bats Sunday night, getting hit by a pitch in the first inning, hitting an RBI double in the second and tying the game with an RBI single in the fourth. The 33-year-old bounced back after two hitless performances, recording his eighth RBI of the postseason, but his efforts were not enough as the Astros escaped with a one-run victory to close out the ALCS. Rizzo finished the 2022 postseason hitting .276 with two homers and eight RBI.