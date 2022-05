Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a 7-6 victory versus the Orioles on Tuesday.

Rizzo kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was just his second in May after he went deep nine times in April. Rizzo has struggled this month, slashing .189/.307/.351 with 13 runs, five RBI and a stolen base across 21 games.