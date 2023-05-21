Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Rizzo feasted on the Cincinnati bullpen, driving in Gleyber Torres in the fifth inning on a single off Alex Young and hitting a two-run home run off Ian Gibaut in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a 7-4 advantage. Saturday's long ball was his second in as many games and fifth in his last eight appearances to bring his season total up to 11. Though the left-hander has done his damage against the Reds on the road, Rizzo remains a massive beneficiary of Yankee Stadiums' short right-field porch, with eight of his 11 home runs coming at home.