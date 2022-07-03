Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 6-1 win over the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Rizzo got the Yankees on the board with a fourth-inning blast. The first baseman has hit safely in three of the last four games after enduring a brutal 0-for-18 skid near the end of June. He's slashing .225/.338/.513 with 22 homers, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored, six stolen bases and 10 doubles through 76 contests, and he's received a couple of breathers lately to reset as he looks to get back in a rhythm at the plate.