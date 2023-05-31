Rizzo (neck) took early batting practice and fielded grounders pregame Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
The Yankees have not yet released their lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Seattle, but it would seem as though Rizzo has a good chance to be in there as long as he comes out of his pregame workout with no issues. He's missed the last two games with a stiff neck.
