Rizzo isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto.
Rizzo was productive over the first two games of the series in Toronto, going 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI. He'll get a breather for the series finale while Marwin Gonzalez starts at first base and bats sixth.
