Rizzo went 3-for-6 with a solo homer and two total runs during Sunday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.
Rizzo returned from the injured list for Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee after missing 17 days due to a head injury. He didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, and he's now hit .324 with three homers, seven runs and four RBI over his last 10 games.
