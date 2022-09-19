Rizzo went 3-for-6 with a solo homer and two total runs during Sunday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.

Rizzo returned from the injured list for Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee after missing 17 days due to a head injury. He didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, and he's now hit .324 with three homers, seven runs and four RBI over his last 10 games.