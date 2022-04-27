Rizzo went 3-for-4 with three home runs, a walk, four runs scored and six RBI in a 12-8 win Tuesday over Baltimore.

Rizzo homered off Jordan Lyles in the third and fifth innings and capped off his career night with a long ball off lefty Alexander Wells in the eighth. It was the first three-homer game of his career. The first baseman now leads all of baseball with eight home runs, half of those coming in the last two contests. With a .283/.411/.733 batting line this year, Rizzo is looking more like the player that hit .284/.388/.513 from 2014 to 2019 that the one that hit .240/.343/.432 the last two seasons.