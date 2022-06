Rizzo went 1-for-6 with one homer, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Twins.

Although Rizzo only picked up one hit in the game Tuesday, he made it count, sending Aaron Judge and D.J. LeMahieu home on the seventh-inning blast. After hitting only two homers in May, the veteran first baseman already has three in June. Things could be looking up for Rizzo going forward as he looks to improve on his .213/.314/.487 slash line.