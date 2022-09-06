Rizzo (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like the Yankees are just being careful here, as it was reported Monday that Rizzo could rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Ronald Guzman was recalled to provide first base depth in the short term. Rizzo is eligible to return to action Sept. 11 against the Rays.
