Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he plans for Rizzo (neck) to return to the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Boone also noted that Rizzo would be available off the bench for Wednesday's contest against Seattle. Rizzo has now missed three starts due to neck problems, but there seems to be a definite end in sight.
