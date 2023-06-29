X-rays came back negative on Rizzo's elbow after he got hit by a pitch in Thursday's win over the Athletics, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rizzo made an early exit from the contest and Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that the veteran first baseman will likely sit out of Friday's series opener in St. Louis, but it's not an overly serious concern. Rizzo finished 1-for-3 with the HBP and a run scored Thursday in Oakland and is batting .269/.357/.430 with 11 homers and 37 RBI across 75 games this season.