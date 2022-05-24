Volpe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base for Double-A Somerset on Sunday.
Volpe has had a rough start to his first stint at the Double-A level, slashing .197/.316/.378 with a 24.5 percent strikeout rate through 155 plate appearances this season. However, he has been outstanding on the basepaths, notching 17 steals in 18 attempts. The 21-year-old has also been playing well of late, slashing .389/.500/.722 with a home run, three doubles, four RBI, four steals and a 4:3 BB:K during his current five-game hitting streak.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swipes three bags in Double-A game•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Ticketed for Double-A•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Mashing in High-A•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Moves up to High-A•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Red hot in Low-A ball•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Staying sharp at home during hiatus•