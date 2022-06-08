Volpe has hit safely in eight of his past nine games with Double-A Somerset and and is batting .316 (12-for-38) with five doubles, a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases over that span.

Volpe started very slowly this season, hitting .181 through his first 37 games. He's upped that average to .210 with the recent hot streak, and the vaunted prospect has displayed plenty of speed throughout the campaign with 20 steals in 23 attempts. Volpe has also flashed some power with six homers and 11 doubles, and he remains the organization's top hitting prospect.