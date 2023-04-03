Volpe picked up his third stolen base of the season while going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-0 victory versus San Francisco.

Volpe has gone hitless in two of three games to start his MLB career, but he's reached base via walk in both of those hitless contests and has swiped a bag in all three of his appearances thus far. The rookie stole 48 bags across two minor-league levels last season, and he's already showing that he has the speed and timing to be a prolific base stealer in the majors. Volpe's performance thus far has justified New York's decision to commit to the 21-year-old as their primary shortstop in a season during which they have World Series aspirations.