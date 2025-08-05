Yankees' Austin Slater: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slater (undisclosed) exited Monday's contest versus Texas as a result of left hamstring tightness, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
Slater appears to have torqued his left hamstring while busting it down the line on a ground ball in the first inning. Depending on the severity of the injury, the outfielder could be forced to miss some action moving forward, and potentially even be placed on the injured list.
