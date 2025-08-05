Slater (undisclosed) exited Monday's contest against the Rangers in the top of the first inning, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Slater was making his first start with the Yankees after being traded to the team July 30, but his day was cut short after grounding into a fielder's choice in the top of the first. The outfieler appeared to have come up lame after running down the baseline, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future. In the meantime, Jasson Dominguez replaced him in left field versus Texas.