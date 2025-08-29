Slater (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Slater landed on the 10-day injured list nearly four weeks ago with a strained left hamstring but is ready to test things out in game action again. He shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being reinstated to the Yankees' active roster. When he does return, Slater will see some reps against left-handed pitching.