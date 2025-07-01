default-cbs-image
Wells is dealing with arterial damage in his left index finger, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wells revealed that the damage to an artery -- which is believed to be the result of repeated impacts of catching pitches -- means the finger sometimes "gets cold and changes colors." Tests have ruled out blood clots, and it is not expected to be a long-term concern. Wells will miss another start Tuesday but is expected back in the Yankees' lineup Wednesday.

