Yankees' Austin Wells: Arterial damage in finger
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells is dealing with arterial damage in his left index finger, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Wells revealed that the damage to an artery -- which is believed to be the result of repeated impacts of catching pitches -- means the finger sometimes "gets cold and changes colors." Tests have ruled out blood clots, and it is not expected to be a long-term concern. Wells will miss another start Tuesday but is expected back in the Yankees' lineup Wednesday.