Wells will start at catcher and bat sixth in Tuesday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
After hitting leadoff on Opening Day, Wells has now batted sixth in three straight games, including two straight against right-handed pitching. Paul Goldschmidt is again serving as the Yankees' leadoff man. The development dings Wells' fantasy outlook a bit, as he had appeared in line to be the team's regular leadoff hitter versus righties.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Leads off season with homer•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Confirmed as leadoff hitter•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Continues big spring•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Swats third spring long ball•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Could lead off this season•