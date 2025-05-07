Wells went 2-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win against San Diego.

Wells did all of his damage during the Yankees' massive 10-run seventh inning. He knocked an RBI single, swiped second base and scored a run before coming back to the plate and ripping a grand slam. It was his first multi-hit game since April 27 and his third long ball over his last seven appearances. Wells is slashing .220/.273/.486 with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI through 32 games.