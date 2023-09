Wells went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in Monday's 6-4 win against Arizona.

Wells tied the score in the fourth inning with a two-run shot to center field. He added a single in the eighth frame and subsequently crossed the plate with the go-ahead run. The long ball was his second as a pro, both of which have come over his past four games. He's gone 5-for-15 over that span after batting 5-for-39 to begin his major-league career.