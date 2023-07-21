Wells was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Wells had been treading water at Double-A, slashing .237/.327/.443 with 11 home runs, five steals and a 22.8 percent strikeout rate in 58 games. However, Jose Trevino was placed on the big-league injured list with a torn wrist, and Ben Rortvedt was promoted from Triple-A to take Trevino's place on the roster, so Wells will move up to Triple-A to take Rortvedt's place. It didn't seem like Wells was looking ready for big-league pitching, but if he impresses at Triple-A, he could get a look given how much the big club could use reinforcements.