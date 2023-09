The Yankees selected Wells' contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Wells has batted .243/.335/.446 with 16 home runs and seven stolen bases between Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, which included an .841 OPS with five homers in August with SWB. Questions remains as to whether the first-round pick is a catcher, but he has plenty of potential with the bat and the Yankees should give him a long look in the final month.