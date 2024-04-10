Wells is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Wells will be on the bench for the second time in the series with Miami, with both of his absences from the lineup coming against left-handed starting pitchers. Jose Trevino will handle the catching duties for the Yankees on Wednesday.
