Wells is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Wells will take a seat for just the second time in 12 games this season as the Yankees wrap up their series in Detroit with a matinee contest. J.C. Escarra will receive the start behind the plate, catching for starting pitcher Max Fried.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Batting sixth again Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Goes deep again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Leads off season with homer•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Confirmed as leadoff hitter•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Continues big spring•