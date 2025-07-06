Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Wells plated New York's second run of the game with a solo shot to right field in the third inning. The long ball snapped a 15-game homerless stretch by the backstop and increased his total to 12 home runs on the season -- tied for fourth among big-league catchers. Wells was also looked at by a trainer early in the game after taking a foul tip off his mask, but he remained in the contest and is in the lineup again Sunday, batting eighth and starting behind the plate.