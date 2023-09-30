Wells will sit Saturday against the Royals, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Wells has three homers and eight RBI across his last four games, but his slash line through his first 18 big-league contests still sits at an unimpressive .197/.229/.439. Kyle Higashioka will crouch behind the plate Saturday.
