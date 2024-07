Wells went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Wells put the Yankees up 4-0 in the first inning with a three-run homer off Grayson Rodriguez. The catcher has now homered three times in July while continuing to see consistent playing time. On the season, he is hitting .220 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored across 190 plate appearances.