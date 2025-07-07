Wells went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

Wells got the scoring started with a solo blast in the third inning and then drove in another run on a groundout in the fourth. The catcher has now hit safely in eight of his past 11 games, highlighted by the two home runs he hit over the weekend. For the year, he's slashing .220/.280/.448 with 13 homers, 48 RBI, 28 runs scored and three steals across 271 plate appearances.