Wells went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-5 loss against the Royals.

Wells' three-run shot in the fourth was his fourth of the season. He later added an RBI groundout for his fourth RBI of the night. His four home runs have all come in his last seven games to go along with nine RBI, five runs scored, and a .296 average over 27 at-bats.