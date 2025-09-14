Yankees' Austin Wells: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
With ace southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, Wells will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon. Ben Rice will get the starting nod at center while Wells rests up.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Produces team's lone run in loss•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Remains hot Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Continues power surge Saturday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Swats homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Resting for series opener•