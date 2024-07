Wells went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's win against the Rays.

The 25-year-old slugged the first of five Yankee home runs on the afternoon, going back-to-back with teammate Anthony Volpe in the second inning. Wells continues to see regular playing time behind the plate for the Yankees, especially with Jose Trevino (quadriceps) on the shelf. Wells has compiled a .223 average with seven home runs, 21 RBI and 27 runs scored across 65 games played this season.