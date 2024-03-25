Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Wells has made the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The focus for Wells heading into spring training was getting reps behind the plate and showcasing better defense. In addition to doing those things, Wells has also been efficient at the plate, slashing .300/.391/.550 with two home runs and nine RBI over 40 at-bats in spring training. The 25-year-old will begin 2024 as the secondary backstop behind Jose Trevino, with Ben Rortvedt and Jahmai Jones battling it out for a roster spot.