Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Wells won't make his Grapefruit League debut until March 1 following the catcher's heavy workload last season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Wells played 129 games last season between the regular season and playoffs, with the last one coming Oct. 30, so it makes sense to ease the 25-year-old into things this spring. The catcher has been taking live at-bats but not swinging the bat yet early on in camp. Given the uncertainty the Yankees have behind him on the catcher depth chart, Wells could see an even heavier workload in 2025.