Wells is absent from the lineup Friday at Pittsburgh.
Ben Rortvedt will take a turn as the Yankees' catcher with Wells and Kyle Higashioka both riding the pine. Wells, 24, has slashed just .103/.156/.138 with nine strikeouts through his first 33 plate appearances at the major-league level.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: On bench for nightcap•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Sitting out afternoon tilt•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Not in lineup for series finale•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Notches hit in big-league debut•