Wells is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Wells popped his first major-league home run in Wednesday's loss to the Jays but will take a seat Thursday for the second time over the last three contests. Ben Rortvedt is doing the catching for Gerrit Cole.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Belts first big-league long ball•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: On bench for nightcap•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Sitting out afternoon tilt•
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Not in lineup for series finale•