Wells is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Wells went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the early tilt, a 5-0 loss for the Yankees, and is now slashing just .103/.156/.138 through his first 33 major-league plate appearances. Kyle Higashioka will start at catcher and bat ninth in the nightcap.

More News