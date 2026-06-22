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Yankees' Austin Wells: On bench for series opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Wells made his return from the injured list Sunday in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Reds, starting behind the dish while going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Though Wells stands to see the majority of the starts at catcher now that he's recovered from a bout with cervical headaches, the Yankees could still look to spare him from matchups versus left-handed pitching. Ali Sanchez will step in for Wells behind the plate Monday while the Tigers send southpaw Framber Valdez to the bump.

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